No. 6 Arkansas slips in extra innings against Lipscomb

Arkansas infielder Harold Coll hit a three-run home run in the first inning, but it wasn't enough to fend off the Bison in North Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

No. 6 Arkansas scored first but couldn't preserve a three-run lead, falling to Lipscomb 8-6 in 11 innings at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Tuesday.

Junior infielder Harold Coll got things rolling for the Razorbacks (33-12, 14-7 SEC) with a three-run home run in the first inning.

But the Bison didn't back down from the 3-0 deficit.

Lipscomb scored one run in the third inning and two in the fourth to tie the game 3-3, including touching home on a throwing error, wild pitch and walk.

Junior infielder and pitcher Ben McLaughlin (0-1) was the only Hog to record multiple hits, finishing 2-for-5 at the plate with a double.

He also received the loss after allowing two runs on one hit with three walks over 0.2 innings of action.

Arkansas sophomore pitcher Austin Ledbetter started on the mound and tossed four innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out one.