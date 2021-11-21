FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in program history the Arkansas soccer team is off to the Elite 8. The Hogs knocked off Notre Dame, 3-2 Sunday night in the Sweet 16 from Razorback Field.
Taylor Malham broke the ice but the Fighting Irish would tie things up and it was 1-1 headed into halftime.
Parker Goins would give Arkansas a second half lead, but Notre Dame would once again equalize things with under 30 minutes to play.
With under 15 minutes to play Malham would score her second goal of the game to give Arkansas the lead for good.