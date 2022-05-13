Arkansas softball dominates SEC yearly awards

Chenise Delce, KB Sides and Courtney Deifel all take home major awards for Razorback softball

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, the Arkansas softball team took home three major SEC awards. The team took home a program high nine weekly conference awards during the season.

Chenise Delce was named the SEC's Pitcher of the Year. In her first season with the Hogs, Delce leads the team with a 2.39 ERA and sits 15-2.

KB Sides was named the SEC's Player of the Year. The Alabama transfer leads the Hogs with 47 hits and a .453 average.

Courtney Deifel was named the SEC's Coach of the Year. Deifel has led Arkansas to two straight SEC regular season titles. It is also the second straight season Deifel has won the award.