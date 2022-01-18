x
University Of Arkansas

Arkansas Softball Tabbed No. 8 in D1Softball Poll

The Hogs won their first SEC regular season title in 2021.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas softball earned a No. 8 preseason ranking in the D1Softball Preseason Poll that was released on Tuesday morning.

The Razorbacks are one of eight SEC programs to earn a spot in the poll, the most by any conference. 

Last year Arkansas began the season ranked No. 16 by D1Softball.

