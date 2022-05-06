Arkansas softball wins first outright SEC title in program history

The Hogs are outright regular season SEC champions after Alabama loss.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the first time in program history the Arkansas softball team is the SEC's outright regular season champions. The Hogs fell to Texas A&M on Friday, but clinched the title earlier in the night thanks to an Alabama loss.

Last season, the Razorbacks were co-champions after finishing the regular season tied with Florida.

In college station, Danielle Gibson and Hannah Gammill would each have an RBI in first inning to get things started with a 2-0 Razorback lead. Gibson drove in two runs on the night, while Hannah McEwen hit her fourth home run of the season.

With Arkansas leading 5-3, Mary Haff would give up solo home runs in consecutive innings and the game was tied at five.

Texas A&M would win the game with a walk off single in the 9th inning, 6-5.