Arkansas takes down Bradley in North Little Rock

Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to help the Hogs to a 76-57 win over the Braves.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heading into Saturday's game against Bradley, the No. 10 Arkansas men's basketball team had a 12-10 record at Simmons Bank Arena.

However, against Bradley, the Razorbacks didn't look like the team that's struggled in North Little Rock for years past.

Arkansas won its sixth consecutive game with a 76-57 victory over Bradley, in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Freshman Jordan Walsh put on a show in Central Arkansas. About eight minutes into the game, Walsh scored eight points to give the Hogs a 13-7 lead.

Walsh led Arkansas with a career-high 18 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting. It was also his second straight game scoring in double figures.

"Walsh just keeps getting better," Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman said. "You can see his confidence grow each game."

The Hogs scored 37 points off 27 turnovers.

Fellow freshman, and former North Little Rock Charging Wildcat, Nick Smith Jr. started the game but got his knee taped up at halftime. He was still uncomfortable, so the Arkansas staff decided to keep him out for the remainder of the game.

Musselman said that he expects Smith to be good to go on Wednesday when the Razorbacks host UNC Ashville in Arkansas's final game before entering SEC play.