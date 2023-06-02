Arkansas dismantles Santa Clara to open regional action

The Diamond Hogs are now 31-4 at Baum-Walker Stadium this season and will face the winner of TCU-Arizona tomorrow at 8 p.m. Central.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 3 Arkansas took care of business to open play at the NCAA Tournament's Fayetteville Regional, taking down Santa Clara 13-6 at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday.

Santa Clara got on the board with two quick runs in the top of the first inning with a two-RBI single from junior first baseman Efrain Manzo off junior pitcher Hunter Hollan.

Hollan didn't stay on the mound long for the Razorbacks, tossing 49 pitches in 2.1 innings of work. He allowed two runs on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Bryant Will McEntire pitched for the majority of the game. In five innings, he allowed eight hits, and three runs, and had two strikeouts.

Arkansas's finally started to come together in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Junior catcher Parker Rowland got the party started with an RBI single to score to get Arkansas on the board. Shortly after, graduate shortstop John Bolton brought another run in on a sacrifice fly to tie the game 2-2.

There was no stopping the Diamond Hogs from there as they kept their foot on the gas.

The Razorbacks took the lead later in the fourth inning off a bases-clearing hit from sophomore designated hitter Kendall Diggs, which put Arkansas in front 5-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, junior centerfielder Tavian Josenberger hit a two-run home run to right field for his eighth homer of the season.

The long bomb gave the Hogs a 7-3 lead and swung all momentum in Arkansas's favor.