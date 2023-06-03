Arkansas-TCU game postponed until Sunday

The Razorbacks' regional matchup with the Horned Frogs has been postponed until Sunday due to inclement weather.

The Diamond Hogs will have to wait an extra day to play their second game of the Fayetteville Regional.

The NCAA postponed Arkansas' winners' bracket matchup with TCU, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, to Sunday at a time yet to be determined.

(Update: Arkansas will face off against TCU at 2 p.m. on Sunday)

The announcement comes after a lengthy weather delay impacting the Santa Clara-Arizona losers' bracket game, which precedes Arkansas' matchup. The Broncos and Wildcats were set to get underway at 2 p.m., but as of 6:45 pm, has not yet started at Baum-Walker Stadium.

(Update: Santa-Clara will face off against Arizona at 8:06 p.m.)

First pitch for Santa Clara-Arizona scheduled for 8:06 p.m. tonight. — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 3, 2023