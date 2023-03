The Razorbacks will face No. 1 seed Kansas on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Central on CBS.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is dancing into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

After defeating ninth-seeded Illinois 73-63 in the Round of 64 Thursday, the No. 8 seed Razorbacks will take on No. 1 seed Kansas on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Central at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The game will be broadcasted on CBS.