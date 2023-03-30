Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile announces return

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile announced on social media Thursday that he plans to return for the 2022-23 season.
Brazile averaged 11.8 points and six rebounds per game before tearing his ACL in a 65-58 victory over North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6.
A week before the injury, Brazile scored a career-high 23 points in a 99-58 victory against San Jose State.
The 6-10 forward played nine games last season in the sixth-man role and was one of the Razorbacks' most efficient three-point shooters, finishing 11-of-29 before the season-ending injury.
Brazile transferred to Arkansas after his freshman year at Missouri, where he averaged 6.3 points, five rebounds and ranked third in the SEC in blocked shots (1.92 avg) in 24 games during the 2021-2022 season.