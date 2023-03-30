Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile announces return

Brazile averaged 11.8 points and six rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending injury in a victory over North Carolina-Greensboro last December.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile announced on social media Thursday that he plans to return for the 2022-23 season.

Brazile averaged 11.8 points and six rebounds per game before tearing his ACL in a 65-58 victory over North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6.

A week before the injury, Brazile scored a career-high 23 points in a 99-58 victory against San Jose State.

The 6-10 forward played nine games last season in the sixth-man role and was one of the Razorbacks' most efficient three-point shooters, finishing 11-of-29 before the season-ending injury.