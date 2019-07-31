FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Arkansas and Utah are set to play a home-and-home football series as part of the 2026 and 2028 seasons.

RELATED: Razorback football announces 3-game series with Memphis

The Razorbacks will travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utes on Sept. 12, 2026 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Utes will make the return trip to Fayetteville on Sept. 16, 2028. The last time the Razorbacks played a member of the Pac-12 was in 2006 against USC and are 4-6-1 against current members of the Pac-12 all time.

Arkansas is set to open the second year under head coach Chad Morris and the 2019 season at home against Portland State on Aug. 31 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

RELATED: Opinion: The Razorbacks will open the season 4-0