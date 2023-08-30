Arkansas fans broke a volleyball program attendance record with a crowd of 4,299 for a top-tier matchup.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday night the #21 Arkansas volleyball fell to #1 Wisconsin, 3-2.

Arkansas drops to 2-1 on the season. The Razorbacks and Badgers will play again on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Before the match even began Arkansas fans broke a volleyball program attendance record with a crowd of 4,299.

The Hogs would take the first set, 25-21 with Wisconsin native Maggie Cartwright finishing things off with a kill. Wisconsin would take set two to even things at one a piece.

Arkansas was in full control of the third set. With the Hogs leading 24-19, Wisconsin showed why its the best team in the nation. The Badgers rallied off seven straight points to win the third set, 26-24 and take a 2-1 lead.

The Razorbacks though keep their heads in the match. The Hogs continued their strong play taking the third set, 25-20 to force a decisive fifth set. It marked the first this season the Badgers lost two sets of a match.