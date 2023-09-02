Jefferson, Wilson lead Arkansas to season-opening win over Western Carolina

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson connected with wide receiver Jaedon Wilson for a 65-yard touchdown early in the first quarter... and it was all over after that.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Redshirt senior quarterback KJ Jefferson finished with four total touchdowns as Arkansas jumped out to an early lead against Western Carolina and held on for a 56-13 victory Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Arkansas's 56 points is the most for the program in a single game since 2016.

Leading up to the Razorbacks' season opener, Jefferson said the team wanted to "start fast" and crush the Catamounts' confidence early.

The Hogs did just that, holding Western Carolina to a three-and-out on the game's first drive and capitalizing two plays later on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaedon Wilson.

Jefferson completed 18 of 23 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns, while redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaedon Wilson led all Hogs in receiving with 83 yards and one touchdown on three catches.

Arkansas forced the Catamounts to punt on their next drive and piled onto its lead. Junior running back Raheim Sanders capped a seven-play, 47-yard drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown to put the Hogs up 14-0 with 8:40 left in the first quarter.

Sanders finished with 42 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Although the Razorbacks finished last season as the SEC's second-best rushing team, they struggled to get the ground game going against Western Carolina, finishing with 105 rushing yards on 36 carries.

At one point, Arkansas had -7 rushing yards with six minutes to play in the first half.

The Hogs racked up 379 total yards in offensive coordinator Dan Enos' first game back with Arkansas in six years, and a lot of the production came thanks to momentum created by the defense.

Arkansas forced five turnovers as redshirt senior defensive back Hudson Clark, senior defensive back Dwight McGlothern, junior defensive back Jayden Johnson and freshman linebacker Brad Spence finished with interceptions.

Clark's interception set the Razorbacks up with excellent field position inside the Catamount 31-yard-line. Jefferson then connected with senior wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa for a touchdown on the following play to give Arkansas a 21-0 lead with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter.

Western Carolina's largest offensive gain in the first half turned disastrous when sophomore running back Branson Adams fumbled after a 22-yard run. Arkansas recovered with 2:44 to play and quickly put together an eight-play, 47-yard drive, which ended with a one-yard rushing score from Sanders as time expired.

Arkansas led 35-3 at the half and added one in the third and two in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.