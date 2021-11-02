Legendary Arkansas Women's Track Coach Lance Harter announces retirement date

Harter is currently in his 32nd season with the Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Renowned Arkansas Women's Cross County and Track and Field Coach Lance Harter announced Tuesday, Nov. 2, that he will retire following the NCAA Outdoor and Track and Field Championships in June 2023.

Harter is currently in his 32nd season with the Razorbacks. During that time, he has racked up six NCAA championships and 42 conference titles, including a national Triple Crown in 2019 and seven SEC Triple Crowns.

Harter says he is proud of his record attached to the University of Arkansas' track and field programs.

"Our legacy has very few parallels in the NCAA," Harter said. "When I was hired, Bev Lewis said she wanted to find somebody who would take the program up a notch. I felt like we achieved that, and I feel that the selection that we’ve made to be the next head coach in the years to come will do the same.”

Chris Johnson, a longtime assistant and current Arkansas associate head coach, will take over following Harter's retirement.

“I’m super excited about the opportunity to have Chris Johnson take the reins as the head coach when I step down from that role,” Harter said. “He will keep the philosophy and the winning formula that we have established in years past.

Johnson will officially take over as head coach of the women's cross country and track and field program on July 1, 2023.