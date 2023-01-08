Arkansas women's basketball earns eighth consecutive win over Missouri 77-55

The Razorbacks have won three in a row to improve to 3-1 in SEC play.

The Arkansas women's basketball team is starting to get on a roll in SEC play.

After losing their conference opener to LSU, the Razorbacks (16-3, 3-1 SEC) have now won three in a row following a 77-55 win at Missouri on Sunday.

The victory marks Arkansas' eight straight win over Mizzou in the series, and the Hogs are now off to their best start in conference play in 17 seasons.

Saylor Poffenbarger led the way for the Hogs with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and six rebounds. It's the first time in Poffenbarger's career that she has eclipsed the 20-point mark in a game.

Erynn Barnum also filled up the stat sheet, posting a 21-point, 11-rebound double double, while Chrissy Carr added 16 points. Samara Spencer served as the main facilitator, dropping six assists to go with nine rebounds and two points.

Arkansas controlled the game defensively against Missouri, limiting the Tigers to a season-low 55 points on just 29% shooting from the field. In addition, the Hogs dominated inside, outscoring the Tigers 40-22 in the paint.