Arkansas's 2024 SEC opponents revealed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, the SEC announced Arkansas's 2024 conference opponents.
The Razorbacks' league schedule consists of four home and four road games. Opponents were determined using a four-point formula:
- Each existing 14 conference members will play either Oklahoma or Texas — home or away — in 2024.
- No school will travel to the exact location to which it traveled in 2023
- Traditional opponents and balance of overall strength of schedule
- SEC will eliminate divisions in 2024
Here are the 2024 SEC matchups for the Razorbacks:
Schedule subject to change (Dates and times TBA)
Home — LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Away — Mississippi State, Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M
During the second-to-last day of spring meetings on June 1, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the league was sticking with an eight-conference game schedule for the 2024 season despite the SEC expanding to 16 teams.
Sankey said that conference presidents voted to implement a short-term solution to better manage the scheduling complexities of adding two additional teams in a short period.
Texas and Oklahoma were contractually bound to the Big 12 through the 2024-25 school year, but are paying a combined $100 million to exit early.
The conference's schedule model beyond 2024 is to be determined.
In addition to the eight-game conference schedule, the SEC will play without a two-division structure in 2024 for the first time since 1991.
This change means the league's top two teams will meet in the SEC championship game.