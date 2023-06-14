Arkansas's 2024 SEC opponents revealed

The Razorbacks' eight conference matchups are set for the 2024 football season as Texas and Oklahoma enter the SEC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, the SEC announced Arkansas's 2024 conference opponents.

The Razorbacks' league schedule consists of four home and four road games. Opponents were determined using a four-point formula:

Each existing 14 conference members will play either Oklahoma or Texas — home or away — in 2024.

No school will travel to the exact location to which it traveled in 2023

Traditional opponents and balance of overall strength of schedule

SEC will eliminate divisions in 2024

Here are the 2024 SEC matchups for the Razorbacks:

Schedule subject to change (Dates and times TBA)

Home — LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Away — Mississippi State, Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M

Who's got the toughest slate in 2024? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3iiUpB8Cne — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 14, 2023

During the second-to-last day of spring meetings on June 1, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the league was sticking with an eight-conference game schedule for the 2024 season despite the SEC expanding to 16 teams.

Sankey said that conference presidents voted to implement a short-term solution to better manage the scheduling complexities of adding two additional teams in a short period.

Texas and Oklahoma were contractually bound to the Big 12 through the 2024-25 school year, but are paying a combined $100 million to exit early.

The conference's schedule model beyond 2024 is to be determined.

Commissioner @GregSankey on the establishment of a one-year scheduling format for the 2024 #SECFB season, with the inclusion of Oklahoma and Texas: pic.twitter.com/8mFf2TkPa0 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) June 1, 2023

In addition to the eight-game conference schedule, the SEC will play without a two-division structure in 2024 for the first time since 1991.