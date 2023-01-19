Arkansas's upset bid falls short against No. 3 LSU

The Razorbacks grabbed their first lead with 6:16 left to play, but couldn't close it out on the road against the Tigers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday as the Razorbacks dropped a tight contest against No. 3 LSU 79-76 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

The Tigers, who hold the No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the country, got off to a fast start. LSU opened the game on a 7-0 run, which forced Razorbacks head coach Mike Neighbors to call a timeout.

Coming out of the break, Chrissy Carr nailed a three-pointer to put Arkansas on the board.

The Razorbacks shot 44.4% from the field, including 10-of-29 from behind the arc to keep the game close.

Arkansas closed the final five minutes of the first quarter on a 10-2 run to cut LSU's lead to 22-16.

Erynn Barnum led the Hogs with 20 points on 50% shooting. The redshirt senior forward also picked up a team-high seven rebounds. Samara Spencer finished with 13 points, while Carr added 12 points. Makayla Daniels and Maryam Dauda scored 11 points each as the Razorbacks finished with five double-digit scorers.

The Hogs started to make things interesting near the end of the second quarter. Barnum got a steal and finished with a layup. Spencer then scored on Arkansas's next possession to bring LSU's lead to 38-30 at the half.

In the third quarter, LSU led by as much as 11, but Arkansas stayed within striking distance.

The Razorbacks outscored LSU 27-23 in the third quarter. However, the Tigers took a 61-57 lead into the final 10 minutes of action.

In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Carr drilled a three to make it a one-point LSU lead. Arkansas picked up its first lead of the game a few minutes later thanks to a three-pointer by Daniels.

The Hogs led 69-66 with 6:16 remaining, but LSU's Alexis Morris answered back with a three to tie the game.

Both teams traded blows in the fourth quarter as the crowd of 7,298 people rocked the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Daniels nailed another three and Spencer made a tough layup around the Tigers' defense to give Arkansas a 74-71 lead with 3:21 to play.

Angel Reese was a force for the Tigers though as she carried them down the stretch.

Reese, who scored a game-high 30 points, made a layup with 2:59 to play to give LSU a 74-73 lead, which it wouldn't relinquish.

Arkansas falls to 17-4, 4-2 in the SEC with the loss and will return to action on Sunday against top-ranked South Carolina.