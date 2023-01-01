Barry Odom brings Bobby Petrino to UNLV as offensive coordinator

LAS VEGAS — New UNLV football head coach Barry Odom on Thursday named Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino as the Rebels' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.



Petrino, who spent the last three seasons as head coach at Missouri State, compiled an overall collegiate head coaching record of 119-56 on the FBS level during two stints at Louisville, Arkansas and Western Kentucky.



"I believe Coach Petrino is one of the greatest offensive minds in all of football," said Odom. "I know he will be a tremendous leader, mentor and teacher for our student-athletes. I'm thrilled to bring his experience to UNLV. His creativity on offense will compliment our program in every way."