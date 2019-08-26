FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Razorback Football Twitter page, head coach Chad Morris named senior Ben Hicks the starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Portland State inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

In an article on arkansasrazorbacks.com, Hicks joined the Razorbacks in the spring and led the Hogs through spring drills after a stellar career at SMU, where he played for Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

Hicks left SMU as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (9,081), total offense (8,977), TD passes (71), TDs responsible for (74), completions (718) and 300-yard games (12).

Arkansas opens the second year of the Morris era at 3 p.m. on SEC Network against the Vikings.

