Anthony Black heading to Orlando, picked sixth in 2023 NBA Draft

Black is the seventh Razorback selected in the lottery since it was added to the NBA Draft in 1985. Orlando drafted Black with the No. 6 overall pick.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Anthony Black is heading to Orlando.

The Magic picked the former Arkansas guard with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Black, 6-7, 210 pounds, is the first Razorback selected in the top 10 since Joe Johnson in 2001, and the program's seventh lottery pick of all time.

with the sixth pick...



presented by Brightline Trains pic.twitter.com/I5tm6RF9z0 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 23, 2023

He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals while contributing an SEC-high 34.8 minutes per game for the Razorbacks last season.