Anthony Black heading to Orlando, picked sixth in 2023 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Anthony Black is heading to Orlando.
The Magic picked the former Arkansas guard with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Black, 6-7, 210 pounds, is the first Razorback selected in the top 10 since Joe Johnson in 2001, and the program's seventh lottery pick of all time.
He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals while contributing an SEC-high 34.8 minutes per game for the Razorbacks last season.
Sidney Moncrief remains the only Hog selected in the top five, drafted to the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 5 overall pick in 1979.