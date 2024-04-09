2024 4-star RB Braylen Russell commits to Arkansas

Russell, 6-1, 230 pounds, of Benton, rushed for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns in the Panthers' run to the Class 6A state semifinals last season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas secured a big-time in-state commitment from the 2024 class on Friday.

Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell, 6-1, 230 pounds, signed with the Razorbacks at Benton High School in front of family, friends and media members.

Braylen Russell commits to Arkansas! pic.twitter.com/STXUNagrS5 — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) July 14, 2023

Russell, a multi-sport athlete who competes in basketball and track and field, rushed for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns in the Panthers' run to the Class 6A state semifinals last season.

He averaged 155.6 yards from scrimmage last year for Benton, who finished 9-3 overall. Along with making an impact on the ground, Russell was also a threat in the passing game, compiling 22 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Before his junior season, Russell played for Lakeside, averaging 102.5 yards from scrimmage as a sophomore in 2021.

According to 247Sports, Russell is the fourth-ranked running back in Arkansas and No. 22 nationally for the position in the 2024 class.

One national scouting analyst said Russell is a future Power-5 starter who is big-bodied with impressive short-range acceleration.

Russell also considered offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Baylor and Arkansas State.

With 14 commitments thus far, On3Sports has Arkansas's 2024 class ranked No. 19 nationally, with 29% of its recruits coming from in-state.