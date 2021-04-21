Burnside's walk off lifts #6 Hogs to victory

Burnside's 23 home runs is tied for first in the nation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday #6 Arkansas knocked off UCA, 7-6 in eight innings. Braxton Burnside ended the game with a walk off home run in extra innings.

Linnie Malkin had two home runs on the night. Arkansas took a 6-3 lead into the seventh inning.

UCA would strike for three runs off Mary Haff to send the game to extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth Burnside ended it with her 23rd home run on the season. The senior is now tied for most home runs in the nation.

Arkansas begins a home series with #19 Missouri on Saturday afternoon.