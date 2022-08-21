Cam Little's kicking ability valuable to Razorbacks' success

After posting one of the most accurate kicking seasons in Arkansas program history, the sophomore figures to play a key part in the Hogs' success again this season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman asked the media after Saturday's scrimmage what 20 out of 24 is.

Pittman quickly replied to his own question with the right answer: "83.3%."

After a couple of laughs, the Hogs' head coach added: "That's just Grove (his hometown in Oklahoma) education, baby... That's six years of professional P.E. degree at Pitt State."

Just like Pittman hasn't forgotten his math skills, he hasn't forgotten the value of special teams, especially his kicker Cam Little in late-game situations.

"I think he affects the entire team because we know if we can stop them and get the ball back that we have a chance to win the game," Pittman said.

Little, as a freshman, showed last season that confidence isn't misplaced.

Cam Little kicked the game-winning FG in OT and hit the griddy in Baton Rouge 😳



The Boot belongs to @RazorbackFB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rKOivSRDqs — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 14, 2021

He knocked through the game-winning field goal on the road at LSU, part of a season in which he was perfect on 46 extra-point attempts and 20-for-24 on field goal attempts.

As Pittman said, that's an 83.3% field goal percentage, the fifth-best mark in a single season for an Arkansas kicker.

"He's got unbelievable value to our team because we think he's going to make every one of them," Pittman said. "I don't know how you get better than 20 (out of 24). I don't know what the NFL, all that stuff is... but we ain't going to trade him. I can promise you that."

It seems that Little is poised though to be even better this season.

Pittman said the sophomore kicker has a stronger leg this fall and has been accurate throughout camp.

After earning SEC All-Freshman honors last season, Little also expressed his desire to take his play up a level this year.

"I want to be above that 90% mark," Little said earlier in fall camp. "I feel like that's really high expectations, but I think I can get it done...A lot of elite guys that are in the NFL, they always have usually a 90% season."