Camenzind nabs third SEC Freshman of the Week honor

Arkansas pitcher Hannah Camenzind was crucial in helping the No. 12 Razorbacks to a series victory over No. 4 Tennessee last weekend.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas left-handed pitcher Hannah Camenzind secured her third SEC Freshman of the Week award of the season, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Camenzind (4-2) made two appearances in the circle for the Razorbacks in their series victory over then-No. 3 Tennessee over the weekend, the first three-game series win for the program versus a top-three opponent.

The freshman didn't allow an extra-base hit and finished 1-0 with a 0.72 ERA and three strikeouts across 9.2 innings, including holding the Lady Volunteers to a .222 batting average.

Camenzind got the start for the Razorbacks on Sunday and guided the team to a 6-4 victory to even the series. The Valley, Neb., product tossed four innings and limited Tennessee to one run on three hits with one strikeout.

In Monday's rubber match, Camenzind and Arkansas redshirt senior pitcher Chenise Delce combined to pitch a shutout, holding the Lady Volunteers their first conference shutout loss.

Camenzind earned the victory after throwing 5.2 scoreless innings and holding Tennessee to five hits while striking out two.