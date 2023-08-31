Hogs fans celebrate season opener days before kickoff

The countdown to the Razorbacks season opener continues, and Hog fans are already celebrating.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The countdown to the Arkansas Razorbacks' season opener continued Thursday as Hog fans started the party a little early.

Arkansas battles Western Carolina in Little Rock on Saturday, and the festivities have already begun with the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce putting together a tailgate at Park Plaza Mall.

According to the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, downtown has been painted Razorback Red this week.

“What better way to bring excitement to the whole community, the River Market District and downtown than to bring the Razorback band as well as the spirit team,” Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Gina Gemberling said.

Gemberling said they've been working closely with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the Chamber of Commerce to make it happen.

“Earlier this year, we started marketing the whole weekend as tourism,” Gemberling said. “Come see the parade, the pep rally, enjoy the game the next day and spend the whole Labor Day weekend in Little Rock.”

The parade is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.

"We'll start at the Chamber of Commerce building right there on Clinton Avenue, come down Clinton Avenue, come right into the amphitheater," Gemberling said.

She said this big event is great for businesses.

"Spend money in our restaurants and hotels... they also buy gas," Gemberling said. "They're shopping in retail establishments."

The folks over at Stickyz agree.

“We're staffed up and ready to go,” Stickyz co-owner Suzon Awbrey said.

Awbrey and co-owner Chris King said they are ready for the expected foot traffic.

“We're right across from the amphitheater where it's all going to wind up," King said. "The parade will go right in front of our business and be a lot of fun."

Like many other businesses, they're getting their Hog gear ready.