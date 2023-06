Pair of Razorbacks named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American teams.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chenice Delce and Rylin Hedgecock were both named to to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American teams.

It's the second straight All-American nod for Delce who becomes the first pitcher in program history to be a two time All-American.

The Arkansas ace put up a 2.02 ERA with 193 strikeouts in 180.1 innings.

Chenise Delce is the program's FIRST 𝟐𝐱 All-American pitcher pic.twitter.com/yPsgA1ajNd — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 31, 2023

It is the first All-American selection for utility player Rylin Hedgecock. Hedgecock played in 59 games, leading the Razorbacks with 21 home runs.

Rylin Hedgecock is the newest First Team All-American on The Hill! pic.twitter.com/hzyiTyEZwA — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 31, 2023

