Coach Eric Musselman was introduced Monday as the new head men's basketball coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks, replacing Mike Anderson after eight seasons.

At Nevada, Musselman led the Wolf Pack to three straight appearances in the NCAA tournament, including making the Sweet 16 during the 2017-18 season. He also won the 2016 College Basketball Invitational during his first year as coach at Nevada.

"My family and I couldn't be more excited to be coming to the University of Arkansas," Musselman said in University of Arkansas press release. "The opportunity to be a part of the rich tradition of Razorback basketball and to experience the passion of the Razorback fans is something that I am very much looking forward to."

Musselman's formal introduction will begin at 3 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville and it's open to the public. Doors will open at 2 p.m.