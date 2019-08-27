FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of Arkansas favorites have teamed up for the benefit of Razorback fans as Core Brewing & Distilling Company is now the Official Craft Brewery of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Arkansas based company is the latest addition to team of official Razorback Athletics sponsors coordinated through Learfield-IMG Sports.

“We are excited to welcome Core Brewing as an official sponsor of our program,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “As an Arkansas based company, Core has an understanding of our state and the deep connection between Arkansans and the Razorbacks. We are appreciative of Core’s support of our program, which will assist us in continuing to make a difference in the lives of our student-athletes. Additionally, our fans will benefit from the opportunity to enjoy some of their favorite Core brands at Razorback events.”

Core Brewing products will be front and center at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this fall when beer and wine sales are introduced in public areas of the stadium. Core Brewing will also be an official sponsor of the Razorback Football, Men’s Basketball and Baseball Radio Networks.

“All of us at Core Brewing & Distilling Company are incredibly proud to be the ‘Official Craft Brewery of the Arkansas Razorbacks!” Core Brewing Company Founder Jesse Core said. “My children are eighth-generation Arkansans and we have always been Razorback Fans. At Core, we take pride in being Arkansas born and brewed and believe that the best is yet to come!”

Core Brewing Company started in September of 2010. Founder Jesse Core, began production on a 1-barrel RIMS brewhouse with eight small 27-gallon fermenters.

By 2012, Core expanded the brewhouse to a 4-vessel, 25-barrel brewhouse with four 25-barrel fermenters and two 25-barrel brite tanks. Demand grew quickly, and Core expanded again by adding ten more 40-barrel fermentation vessels and five more 40-barrel brite tanks.

Recently, Core has added 3 x 120 BBL Fermentors and 1 x 120 brite. Core Brewing understands that its consumers expect high-quality product and is committed to exceeding its consumers’ expectations.

