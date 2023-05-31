'Let's run it back' | Davis returning to Arkansas for senior season

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return for his senior season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas guard Davonte Davis announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he's withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Fayetteville for his senior season.

"Time to finish what I came here to do," Davis said. "Let's run it back."

Davis, 6-4, 185 pounds, of Jacksonville, Ark., averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds last season while ranking second on the team with 87 assists and 48 steals.

His presence on both ends of the court willed Arkansas to an upset victory over top-seeded Kansas 72-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, scoring a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds.

Unlike guards Nick Smith, Anthony Black, Ricky Council and forward Jordan Walsh, Davis didn't receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine but still worked out and interviewed with teams.

According to Nick Wenger with Rudyville Sports, Davis had a pre-draft workout with the Milwaukee Bucks on May 29.

Walsh, the only domino still standing for Arkansas, has until 10:59 p.m. Central to withdraw from the NBA Draft process if he wants to maintain his college eligibility.