Deifel becomes Arkansas softball's all-time wins leader

Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel etched her name further into the Razorbacks' history book, becoming the softball program's all-time wins leader.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel is now the all-time winningest coach in Razorback softball history.

Deifel etched her name into the history book on Saturday and secured victory No. 245 with No. 4 Arkansas's 7-6 win over No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla.

Former head coach Carrie Dever-Boaz (1997-2004) held the previous record of 244 victories in her seven seasons at the helm for the Razorbacks.

Deifel, who is in her eighth year at Arkansas, has led a successful rebuild of the Arkansas softball program. Since taking over in June 2015, she has guided the Razorbacks to two SEC regular season championships, one SEC Tournament championship and five NCAA Tournament appearances (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), which includes the program's first three trips to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional (2018, 2021, 2022).

In 2022, the Razorbacks had their most successful season in program history, winning a program-best 48 games (48-11) and claiming the SEC regular season and tournament championships in the same year for the first time in program history.