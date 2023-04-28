Former Razorback Drew Sanders drafted by Denver Broncos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders turned a dream into reality on Friday
The Denver Broncos selected Sanders with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo.
Sanders, 6-4, 236 pounds, was a unanimous All-American in his lone season with the Razorbacks in 2022, becoming the first Arkansas linebacker to earn First-Team All-America honors from the Associated Press since Ronnie Caveness in 1964.
The Alabama transfer was one of three Butkus Award finalists after leading the Razorbacks with 103 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also finished second in the SEC and 15th nationally with 9.5 sacks.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg was also drafted in the third round by the Washington Commanders with the 97th overall pick.