LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Potential rain in the forecast for Saturday’s Razorbacks game against Ole Miss is not stopping fans from tailgating and watching it from the stands.

"It's Ole Miss and it's one of the best games and how can we possibly miss this one,” Renee Treadwell said.

Meg Matthews with Arkansas State Parks said the rain will not have any effect on the game unless it starts to thunder and lightning.

Before you head out, there a few things you need to know:

Umbrellas will NOT be allowed inside the stadium. Instead, bring a poncho or rain jacket.

You must enter through the correct gate on your ticket. If your ticket says Gate 3, head to Gate 3 when going into the stadium.

Tailgating is first come first serve. There are about 4500 spots on the golf course behind War memorial. You cannot pick your spot. You will be escorted to one.

No congregating is allowed in the concourse. Once you come in, find your seat and sit down.

No purses. Clear bags only.

"I also recommend you bring a sweater because it gets cold and all of this is allowed in your clear bag,” Matthew said.

Saturday's game against Ole Miss is a big one. Not only are fans hopeful for the weather, but they are also hopeful for a win.

“Everybody has been waiting on it. They're going to do it this weekend,” Barry Henderson said.

Matthews said Saturday’s game is a sellout. The last ticket was sold Friday afternoon.

