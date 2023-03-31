Devo Davis declares for NBA Draft; maintains eligibility to return to Hogs

Davis to test the waters of the NBA Draft but can still choose to return to Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday night Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis announced he is declaring for the NBA Draft. Davis will see maintain his eligibility to return to Arkansas next season if chooses to do so.

The Arkansas native averaged 10.9 points in 35 games this season. Davis once again emerged as one of the team's top contributors in the NCAA Tournament, helping lead the Hogs to a Sweet 16 victory over one seed Kansas.