Diamond Hogs add catcher from Eastern Oklahoma State College

Parker Rowland joins Arkansas baseball after hitting .408 with 12 home runs in 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday night, catcher Parker Rowland announced that he will be joining the Arkansas baseball team next season. Rowland comes over from Eastern Oklahoma State College after a dominant season.

In 2022 the Tulsa native hit .408 with twelve home runs and 78 RBI's. He also won a Region 2 Gold Glove. Rowland also spent some time at first base for EOSC.

Rowland spent his freshman season at Arkansas State where he hit .224 in 19 games.

After the departures of Michael Turner, Dylan Leach and Max Soliz Jr., Rowland will currently be the only catcher on the roster.