Diamond Hogs fall to Missouri State for fourth straight loss

Arkansas drops a game to the Bears for the second straight season.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Tuesday the #7 Diamond Hogs fell to Missouri State, 8-4 for their fourth straight loss. It's the second straight season Arkansas has lost a midweek game to the Bears.

The Razorbacks scored two runs in the second inning, including a Brady Slavens RBI single, to take a brief 2-1 lead.

The Bears would strike for six runs in the third inning off Zach Morris and Austin Ledbetter. Morris now has a 10.26 ERA on the season.

The Arkansas offense failed to generate a comeback and the Bears cruised to victory. Peyton Holt had an RBI triple in the loss.

It's a quick turnaround for the Hogs who will be back in action on Thursday night to begin a three game series with Texas A&M. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Baum-Walker Stadium.