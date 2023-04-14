Outfielder Tavian Josenberger's third-inning home run lifted Arkansas to a 5-2 victory over Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the first meeting between Arkansas and Tennessee since 2021, the Hogs took down the Volunteers 5-2. The Razorbacks improve to 9-4 in SEC play.

Hunter Hollan got the Friday start for the Hogs but Tennessee's Jared Dickey hit a home run as the first batter of the game. Hollan responded nicely though, allowing just one earned run in six innings of work.

With Arkansas trailing 2-0 in the third the offense would put a three spot, backed up a two run home run by Tavian Josenberger. It was the sixth home run of the season for the Arkansas centerfielder.

Tavian Josenberger we have liftoff 🚀



2 run shot puts Arkansas ahead 3-2 in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/VK8O9OTmux — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) April 15, 2023

Jace Bohrofen would tack on a home run in the fifth, his ninth of the season and third srtaight game with a long ball.

Three consecutive games with a home run by @jace_bohrofen pic.twitter.com/RY15mugb7Y — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 15, 2023

Hagen Smith would hold the Volunteers scoreless over the last three innings to secure the series opening victory.

Arkansas and Tennessee are back in action on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.

