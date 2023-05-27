El Ellis to play for Arkansas next season, withdraws from NBA Draft

The former Louisville guard averaged 17.7 points per game last season and announced his transfer to the Razorbacks on April 17.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman's backcourt just got more official.

Former Louisville guard El Ellis, who transferred to the Razorbacks on April 17, told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports on Saturday that he's withdrawing from the NBA Draft to play at Arkansas.

Ellis, 6-3, 180 pounds, graduated from Louisville this May and has one year of eligibility left thanks to a COVID-19 waiver year.

The grad-transfer guard joined Louisville in 2021 as the No. 1 ranked JUCO prospect from Tallahassee Community College. He averaged a team-high 17.7 points per game on 41% shooting in 32 games last season for the Cardinals.

He also led Louisville with 4.4 assists per game and one steal per game.

Davonte Davis and Jordan Walsh are also testing the NBA Draft waters. They have until May 31 to withdraw and maintain their college eligibility.

In addition, the Razorbacks are keeping a close eye on former North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson, who also has until May 31 to withdraw from the NBA Draft process, and five-star recruit Ron Holland, a forward from Duncanville High School (Texas) that is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class.