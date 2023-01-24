Big first half fuels Arkansas over LSU

Davonte Davis and the Razorbacks reeled off a 21-2 run with just under five minutes to play in the first half and led by as many as 25 points against the Tigers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas avenged an early season loss to LSU with a 60-40 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Junior guard Davonte Davis paced the Razorbacks with a game-high 16 points on seven-of-eight shooting with seven rebounds.

The 19,200 people in attendance at Bud Walton Arena witnessed a powerful effort from the Hogs on both ends of the court in the first half.

Davis put in a fast break layup to give Arkansas a 15-8 lead with 11:15 remaining.

The Razorbacks then put together a 15-0 run to go up 30-11 with 6:53 to play in the first half.

In the first 20 minutes, Arkansas shot 57.7% from the field and 57.1% from three to take a 38-14 lead into the half. The 14 points allowed was the lowest in a half this year for the Hogs.

12 turnovers by Arkansas kept the Tigers alive in the second half.

LSU and redshirt sophomore guard Adam Miller came out of the locker room looking like a different team.

Miller, who led the Tigers with nine points, started the second half with three consecutive buckets and a pair of free throws to cut into the Razorbacks' lead.

Sophomore guard Justice Williams then added to the Tigers' momentum with a pair of layups as Arkansas led 42-31 with 13:12 remaining.

LSU made seven of its first 11 shots to start the second half, but the Hogs' defense held strong.

Arkansas held the Tigers to a 25.9% shooting from the field and 11.1% from three and led by as many 25 points in the victory.

The Razorbacks forced LSU to commit 15 turnovers.

Freshman guard Anthony Black scored 14 points and picked up seven rebounds and three assists for Arkansas, while junior guard Ricky Council and senior forward Makhi Mitchell each delivered 10 points. Mitchell also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Arkansas has now won back-to-back games for the first time since the middle of December and will return to action on Saturday against Baylor in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.