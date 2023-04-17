Former Louisville guard El Ellis commits to Arkansas

Ellis averaged 17.7 points in 32 games for the Cardinals last season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday former Louisville guard El Ellis announced his commitment to Arkansas.

Ellis averaged 17.7 points per game last season for the Cardinals. In 32 games the senior shot 41% from the field and 31.9% from three point range.

He also averaged 4.4 assists per game which ranked fourth in the ACC. Ellis was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

The North Carolina native declared for the NBA Draft after the season but will now return to the college game for play for the Razorbacks.