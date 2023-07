247Sports ranks Bethel-Roman as the No. 18 wide receiver in the country.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On the Fourth of July four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman announced his commitment to the Razorbacks. 247Sports ranks Bethel-Roman as the nation’s No. 18 receiver.

The receiver out of Texas caught 38 receptions for 892 yards and eight touchdowns his junior year. He is the Hogs 14th commitment for the class of 2024.