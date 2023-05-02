TE transfer Var'Keyes Gumms decommits from Arkansas

Former North Texas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms' stint with the Razorbacks lasted only nine days, sources tell 247Sports.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is from April 24, 2023.)

Sophomore tight end Var'Keyes Gumms backed out of his commitment with the Arkansas Razorbacks and re-entered the portal on Tuesday, Chris Hummer with 247Sports reported.

Gumms, 6-3, 235 pounds, of Houston, entered the transfer portal on March 23 and announced his commitment to join new tight end coach Morgan Turner and the Razorbacks on April 23.

That decision lasted only nine days as the former North Texas tight end will test the waters again in the transfer portal.

Gumms played in three games for the Mean Green last season and made an immediate impact, catching 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns.

He set single-season records in receptions and receiving yards for a North Texas tight end and was the Conference USA leader among the position group in receiving yards.

247Sports ranks Gumms as a four-star transfer in its portal rankings, making him the top tight end available from the spring window.

According to Gumms' social media, the tight end visited the California Golden Bears last weekend.