Gymbacks fall to Auburn in first meet at Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas breaks attendance record in close loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the program's first ever meet at Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas fell to Auburn, 197.250-197.200 and now sits 1-1 on the season.

The Hogs broke the program attendance record with 10,345 filling Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas gymnastics. Suni Lee. Bud Walton Arena. This is the place to be tonight if you’re a sports fan. pic.twitter.com/9v5IeOM8sa — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) January 14, 2022

Amanda Elswick shined for the Gymbacks on vault finishing with a team high 9.90. Olympic gold medalist and Auburn freshman Suni Lee would hit a 9.950 on bars.

For the second week in a row Maggie O'hara set the tone on bars for Arkansas. The graduate senior would score a 9.950.

Kennedy Hambrick would dominate on the beam with a 9.950 for the Hogs. Hambrick won the all-around on the night.

On the floor Savannah Pennese would shatter her previous personal high a 9.875 in the lead-off spot.