Gymbacks fall to Auburn in first meet at Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the program's first ever meet at Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas fell to Auburn, 197.250-197.200 and now sits 1-1 on the season.
The Hogs broke the program attendance record with 10,345 filling Bud Walton Arena.
Amanda Elswick shined for the Gymbacks on vault finishing with a team high 9.90. Olympic gold medalist and Auburn freshman Suni Lee would hit a 9.950 on bars.
For the second week in a row Maggie O'hara set the tone on bars for Arkansas. The graduate senior would score a 9.950.
Kennedy Hambrick would dominate on the beam with a 9.950 for the Hogs. Hambrick won the all-around on the night.
On the floor Savannah Pennese would shatter her previous personal high a 9.875 in the lead-off spot.
Auburn would come from behind on the beam to knock off the Razorbacks.