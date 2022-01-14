x
University Of Arkansas

Gymbacks fall to Auburn in first meet at Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas breaks attendance record in close loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the program's first ever meet at Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas fell to Auburn, 197.250-197.200 and now sits 1-1 on the season. 

The Hogs broke the program attendance record with 10,345 filling Bud Walton Arena. 

Amanda Elswick shined for the Gymbacks on vault finishing with a team high 9.90. Olympic gold medalist and Auburn freshman Suni Lee would hit a 9.950 on bars.

For the second week in a row Maggie O'hara set the tone on bars for Arkansas. The graduate senior would score a 9.950. 

Kennedy Hambrick would dominate on the beam with a 9.950 for the Hogs. Hambrick won the all-around on the night. 

On the floor Savannah Pennese would shatter her previous personal high a 9.875 in the lead-off spot. 

Auburn would come from behind on the beam to knock off the Razorbacks. 

