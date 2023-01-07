Gymbacks open season with win at Nebraska

No. 15 Arkansas picked up its first win of the season in Lincoln 196.225-195.00.

The Razorback gymnastics team opened its season in winning fashion Saturday.

#15 Arkansas picked up a win in its season-opener at Nebraska 196.225-195.000.

Here was the scoring breakdown by event:

First meet, first win!



Flatley and Weaver split the vault title, Flatley takes bars, and Price and Williams tie for first on floor. 🐗 pic.twitter.com/bEDd4hut2M — Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) January 7, 2023

All-American UCLA transfer Norah Flatley took the bars title by posting a 9.900 in her first routine as a Gymback.

Flatley also split the vault title with Cami Weaver, with both of them scoring 9.850.

Bentonville alum Lauren Williams tied with Frankie Price and Nebraska's Emma Spence for first on floor, as they all posted a 9.875.

Weaver and Kennedy Hambrick tied for the team lead on beam with a 9.825, while Nebraska's Sophia McClelland finished first with a 9.900.