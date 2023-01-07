x
University Of Arkansas

Gymbacks open season with win at Nebraska

No. 15 Arkansas picked up its first win of the season in Lincoln 196.225-195.00.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

The Razorback gymnastics team opened its season in winning fashion Saturday.

#15 Arkansas picked up a win in its season-opener at Nebraska 196.225-195.000.

Here was the scoring breakdown by event: 

All-American UCLA transfer Norah Flatley took the bars title by posting a 9.900 in her first routine as a Gymback.

Flatley also split the vault title with Cami Weaver, with both of them scoring 9.850.

Bentonville alum Lauren Williams tied with Frankie Price and Nebraska's Emma Spence for first on floor, as they all posted a 9.875.

Weaver and Kennedy Hambrick tied for the team lead on beam with a 9.825, while Nebraska's Sophia McClelland finished first with a 9.900.

Up next for the Gymbacks, the team returns to Fayetteville for its first home meet of the season against Alabama on Friday (7:15 pm, SEC Network).

