FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (THV11) - During his weekly press conference Arkansas head coach Chad Morris named Cole Kelley the starting QB for the season opener against Eastern Illinois.

While Kelley will take the first snaps of Saturday's ballgame he will not take all the snaps. Morris saying Ty Storey will play as well but he will not start. "“I was hoping there would be a clear cut QB decision after the scrimmage and we didn’t have that. It was a healthy competition".

Morris added "we felt Cole earned that right to start. He’s the starter but not the finisher. Ty will play.”

Kelley started four games in 2017 in place of the injured Austin Allen throwing for 1,038 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

Kickoff against Eastern Illinois is set for 3:00 on the SEC Network.

