Arkansas makes history at Bogle Park in 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas softball team packed Bogle Park in 2023.

They filled enough seats to secure the third-highest season attendance in NCAA softball history with 96,725 people.

Bogle Park, the 2022 Netting Professionals/NFCA DI Field of the Year, has a capacity of 3,200 and hosted 34 Arkansas home games, the SEC Tournament and an NCAA regional this year.

The 2023 SEC Tournament at Bogle Park set a new attendance record for the conference tournament, attracting 16,937 people and breaking Florida’s previous record of 13,201 in 2022.

All 34 Razorback home games were played in front of crowds of over 2,000 as the program finished second nationally in average attendance with 2,845 people per game.

In addition, seven of Arkansas' top-10 single-game attendance records came in 2023:

No. 1 — vs. Ole Miss (3,448 attendance | April 28, 2018)

No. 2 — vs. Tennessee (3,410 attendance | April 29, 2023)

No. 3 — vs. Georgia (3,260 attendance | April 8, 2023)

No. 4 — vs. Florida (3,220 attendance | March 25, 2023)

No. 5 — vs. Tennessee (3,208 | April 30, 2023)

No. 6 — vs. Florida (3,180 attendance | March 26, 2023)

No. 7 — vs. UAB (3,175 attendance | April 15, 2023)

No. 8 — vs. Texas (3,170 attendance, NCAA Super Regional | May 27, 2022)

No. 9 — vs. South Carolina (3,119 attendance | April 30, 2022)

No. 10 — vs. Texas A&M (3,118 attendance | March 11, 2023)