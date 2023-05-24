Kendall Diggs hit a walk-off home run in the the 11th inning to fuel second-seeded Arkansas to a 6-5 victory over No. 10 seed Texas A&M.

HOOVER, Ala. — The Arkansas baseball team opened its SEC Tournament run on Wednesday with a 6-5 win over Texas A&M. Kendall Diggs won the game with a walk off home run in the 11th inning.

The Hogs trailed 4-1 in the seventh but a Jared Wegner go-ahead grand slam put the Razorbacks ahead.

The win puts Arkansas in the winner's bracket where it'll meet up with LSU on Thursday afternoon. The Hogs break a two game losing streak overall and a two game losing streak at the SEC Tournament.

Cody Adcock got the start against the Aggies allowing three earned runs in two plus innings. Texas A&M scored three times in the third inning off Adcock and Zach Morris.

Morris would allow a solo home run in the top of the fourth to push the A&M lead to 4-0.

Arkansas would get on the board in the fifth off a Tavian Josenberger sacrifice fly but the 4-1 deficit would hold until the bottom of the seventh.

With the bases loaded and one out Jared Wegner hit his first home run since coming back from injury. A grand slam gave Arkansas a 5-4 lead with six outs to get.

It was Wegner's 13th home run of the season and 48th RBI. It was the first grand slam at the SEC Tournament since 2018.

JARED WEGNER IS SO BACK pic.twitter.com/Ex0okjhGGS — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 24, 2023

In the ninth Aggie's infielder Austin Bost would hit a solo home run off Will McEntire to tie the game at nine.

That would remain the score until the bottom of the tenth. Kendall Diggs led off the inning with a walk off home run to end the game.