Hogs dominate Louisiana Tech in opening round of WNIT

Razorbacks postseason run begins with win over Lady Techsters.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women opened their postseason run with a win 69-47 over Louisiana Tech in the opening round of the WNIT.

The Hogs advance to play Stephen F. Austin the second round of the tournament. The Razorbacks improve to 9-0 all-time in the first round NIT games.

The Razorbacks defense was flying from the opening tip off. The Hogs held of Lady Techsters to just three points in the opening quarter.

Arkansas led 35-21 at halftime behind a team high nine points from Chrissy Carr.

Louisiana Tech opened the second half on a 6-0 run to cut the Hogs lead to single digits.

Arkansas would take an eleven point lead into the final frame behind 14 points from Carr and twelve from Samara Spencer. In the quarter Saylor Poffenbarger became the only Razorback to have 200 rebounds in the season.