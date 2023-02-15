Arkansas split its season series with the Aggies as they fall to 6-7 in SEC play.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Approaching halftime in College Station, Arkansas seemed in control, leading 33-21 into the final second of the half.

Texas A&M's Hayden Hefner hit a straightaway three at the buzzer to pull the Aggies within nine at the break.

That ended up kick-starting the Aggies second-half turnaround, as Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 62-56. The Razorbacks fall to 17-9 and 6-7 in the SEC with the loss, while the Aggies remain in contention for an SEC title, moving to 19-7 and 11-2 in conference action.

Hefner's three at the buzzer was the start of a 17-4 spanning both halves that changed the complexion of the game. The game went from an Arkansas 33-21 lead in the final minute of the first half, to a 38-37 Aggie lead before the first media timeout of the second half.

The Razorbacks struggled offensively in the second half, shooting just 36 percent and being limited to just 23 points in the half.

Wade Taylor IV led all scorers with 18 points, while Devo Davis led Arkansas with 14 points.

The Arkansas defense picked up where it left off during the first meeting between these two teams. The Aggies scored just four points in the game's first ten minutes.

The Razorbacks started slow on offense as well, but Devo Davis carried the group with three first-half three-pointers and eleven points.

The Hogs opened things up before the break, going on a 9-0 run to take a 33-24 lead at halftime. The Razorbacks shot 52% and were a plus-six on the boards.

Texas A&M would begin the second half on a 14-4 to take the lead just four minutes in the frame. The Aggies hit four straight threes, three of them contested.

Trailing by two, the Hogs would put together a 7-0 run capped off by an Anthony Black slam. Arkansas was still shooting over 50% for the game.

A&M's Taylor Head was keeping the Aggies was keeping his team in the game leading all scorers with 18 points.

The Aggies would retake the lead, 55-53 with 2:43 to play, and lead the rest of the way.

Arkansas is back at home on Saturday to host Florida at 1 p.m.