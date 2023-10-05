Hogs eliminated by Alabama in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

Arkansas falls to the Tide, 3-2 in extra innings in an instant classic from Bogle Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas softball team is a one and done in the SEC Tournament after falling to Alabama, 3-2 in nine innings in the quarterfinals.

Arkansas will find out its regional fate during the NCAA softball selection show on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

It's the second straight SEC Tournament at Bogle Park that the Razorbacks were eliminated by Alabama. The Hogs saw that same fate back in 2010 and have never won a conference tournament game in their home ballpark.

The matchup, originally scheduled for 4 p.m., didn't see first pitch until close to 9 p.m.

Alabama would break the ice in the second inning scoring off a Cylie Halvorson error at second.

The Razorbacks made some terrific defensive plays in this one, including Reagan Johnson throwing out an Crimson Tide runner at the plate to keep the deficit at one.

THE THROW. THE TAG! pic.twitter.com/j0g4p8S46l — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 12, 2023

That would stay the score until the bottom of the sixth. Halvorson tied the game with an RBI single and that would send the game to the final frame with the score tied at one.

Chenice Delce was dominant in the circle but Alabama would break the tie in the ninth. After a pass ball from Lauren Camenzind put two runners in scoring position, a two RBI single gave the Tide a 3-1 lead.

Delce threw 165 pitches over 8.2 but would ultimately take the loss.

Arkansas would get within one in the bottom half of the inning.

BOGLE MAGIC BROUGHT TO YOU BY RAIGAN KRAMER! pic.twitter.com/8N9lenrp5a — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 12, 2023