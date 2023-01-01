Hogs name Travis Williams as defensive coordinator

Williams has spent the last two seasons at UCF as the defensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Arkansas officially announced Travis Williams as defensive coordinator.

The University of Arkansas is expected to name UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to the same position, according to Brandon Marcello with 247Sports.

Williams coached linebackers at Auburn and has spent the previous two seasons with the Golden Knights. This season, Willams guided a UCF defense that allowed 23.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the American Athletic Conference. UCF also gave up the seventh most yards per game, allowing an average of 384.3 yards.

Arkansas is hiring #UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams as its next playcaller, a source confirms to @247Sports.



Williams, a former All-SEC linebacker, coached LBs at Auburn before a successful two seasons calling plays for Gus Malzahn at UCF.



(@mzenitz first) — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 17, 2022

Williams would replace Barry Odom who left the Razorbacks earlier this month to take the head coaching job at UNLV.

Arkansas will close out the season on Dec. 28 against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Kickoff from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. Central.

➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!